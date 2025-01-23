As per title,

Ive just upgraded so these parts are up for sale.

Motherboard is a Gigabyte Aero x570, https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/X570S-AERO-G-rev-1x#kf

RAM is 4x8GB sticks of G-Skill DDR-4 3600 16-16-16-36

Prefer to keep the board, ram and cpu as one lot but could consider splitting if others are interested in parts on their own.

Pickup North Shore Auckland. Or can arrange shipping.

$900 for the lot.

Will Consider splitting.

Ryzen Cpu $400

X570 Board $200

RAM $200

Case $100

Shipping per item at buyers expense.