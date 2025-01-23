Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: PC Components 5800X3d, X570 Motherboard, DDR4 RAM, Lian Li 011D Case
ratsun81

503 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318493 23-Jan-2025 19:51
Send private message quote this post

As per title, 
Ive just upgraded so these parts are up for sale. 
Motherboard is a Gigabyte Aero x570, https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/X570S-AERO-G-rev-1x#kf
RAM is 4x8GB sticks of G-Skill DDR-4 3600 16-16-16-36 
Prefer to keep the board, ram and cpu as one lot but could consider splitting if others are interested in parts on their own. 
Pickup North Shore Auckland. Or can arrange shipping. 
$900 for the lot.

 

Will Consider splitting. 

 

 

 

Ryzen Cpu $400

 

X570 Board $200

 

RAM $200

 

Case $100 

 

Shipping per item at buyers expense. 

 

 




Quic Broadband

 

Use R212389ELFLL2 promo code for free setup at checkout.

Create new topic
Handle9
11112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3334924 23-Jan-2025 20:21
Send private message quote this post

@RobDickinson 

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
ratsun81

503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3340431 8-Feb-2025 10:24
Send private message quote this post

Update, CPU SOLD. 

 

 

 

X570 Board $200

 

RAM $200

 

Case $100 




Quic Broadband

 

Use R212389ELFLL2 promo code for free setup at checkout.

ratsun81

503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3342880 14-Feb-2025 14:45
Send private message quote this post

Update, 

 

Have the following items left.

 

RAM $200

 

Case $100

 

 




Quic Broadband

 

Use R212389ELFLL2 promo code for free setup at checkout.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright