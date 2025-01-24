Here is my Oneplus 12 (ROW GLO, not the chinese variant), it has been a fantastic flagship that I'm ready to part ways with.
You will get:
A Oneplus 12, factory resetted with the latest OOS15 update.
The original box, with cable and sim tool.
The Spigen case (which has a kick stand).
My particular variant goes for $1359 from Phone Warehouse (where I bought it from as well, it has warranty until June which I'm also happy to provide the invoice as well), I'm only asking for $1000 with free shipping from Christchurch.
5G, VoLTE, VoWiFi and eSIM works across all 3 providers.