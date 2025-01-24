Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Oneplus 12 512GB 16GB Black
MaxineN

1721 posts

#318497 24-Jan-2025 12:42
Here is my Oneplus 12 (ROW GLO, not the chinese variant), it has been a fantastic flagship that I'm ready to part ways with.

 

You will get:

 

A Oneplus 12, factory resetted with the latest OOS15 update.
The original box, with cable and sim tool.
The Spigen case (which has a kick stand).

 

My particular variant goes for $1359 from Phone Warehouse (where I bought it from as well, it has warranty until June which I'm also happy to provide the invoice as well), I'm only asking for $1000 with free shipping from Christchurch.

 

5G, VoLTE, VoWiFi and eSIM works across all 3 providers.

 

 

 

 




MaxineN

1721 posts

  #3336305 27-Jan-2025 14:29
Help me get rid of this.

 

$950 with free shipping and open to offers.




Batman
29675 posts

  #3336414 27-Jan-2025 17:44
does this have aptx-lossless bluetooth?

MaxineN

1721 posts

  #3336423 27-Jan-2025 18:06
Batman:

 

does this have aptx-lossless bluetooth?

 

 

 

 

No, only adaptive and LDAC (and the usual aptx HD).

 

 

Direct from the phone with my XM5s connected.




MaxineN

1721 posts

  #3337949 1-Feb-2025 07:45
$900

 

 

 

This will be on trademe on Monday if no sale 




MaxineN

1721 posts

  #3340059 7-Feb-2025 08:18
This is now on Trademe.

 

 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/mobile-phones/other/listing/5158893165




