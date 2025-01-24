This is a complete Internet-enabled alarm system, an ESL-2 16 Zone Control Panel [*], EC Touch W 5" touch screen keypad, and Plug On IP Module, with backup battery, EOL resistors, and wire nuts. Near new, retails for around $700 from Alarm Warehouse so looking for half of that, $350.

The SLA battery is kinda heavy so would prefer pickup from Auckland north shore, but can post at buyer's expense.

[*] This is rather misleading advertising, it's listed as 16 zones but only has 8 inputs onboard, the other 8 require zone doubling. Don't blame me, I'm just quoting the vendor text.