#318507 24-Jan-2025 22:34
This is a complete Internet-enabled alarm system, an ESL-2 16 Zone Control Panel [*], EC Touch W 5" touch screen keypad, and Plug On IP Module, with backup battery, EOL resistors, and wire nuts.  Near new, retails for around $700 from Alarm Warehouse so looking for half of that, $350.

 

The SLA battery is kinda heavy so would prefer pickup from Auckland north shore, but can post at buyer's expense.

 

 

[*] This is rather misleading advertising, it's listed as 16 zones but only has 8 inputs onboard, the other 8 require zone doubling.  Don't blame me, I'm just quoting the vendor text.

  #3335869 25-Jan-2025 23:03
Can you confirm the exact IP module please - model number or link? Wanting to check some compatibility.

 
 
 
 

  #3335873 25-Jan-2025 23:40
According to the docs it's an ESL 2 APP POD, so this.

