Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Minidisc Recorder, players and disc
ajbw

114 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318549 28-Jan-2025 17:53
Send private message

I have some items of minidisc gear that I'm selling, since they've not been used in years.

See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=304442 for discussions from a while ago.

The items include

Sony MDS-JB930 recorder/player - good condition, working. A lovely bit of kit.

Panasonic SJ-MJ70 portable player (tiny!) - fair condition, intermittent switch function, original battery dead, but still runs off add-on battery

Sony MDX-C6500R car minidisc player with AM/FM radio - good condition, was working when removed from the car a long time ago.

Some unused discs, still in packaging, and some home-recorded ones.

I've finally decided they have to go, but before I put them on TradeMe I'll offer them here
for NZD100.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
richms
27916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3336718 28-Jan-2025 18:16
Send private message

Location? Am keen if able to pick up in Auckland somewhere.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
ajbw

114 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3336723 28-Jan-2025 18:37
Send private message

Sorry, it's Blenheim, on the mainland :(

Goosey
2768 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3336733 28-Jan-2025 19:46
Send private message

Hey

 

 

 

cool items, have you looked up google to see market prices? Or put in trade me to see interest?  

 

there might be some commercial hi fi traders keen…there’s a couple in Christchurch I believe.

 

im sure there’s a few audio heads keen too…

 

 

 

theres demand and value in retro audio tech….  
id buy those mini disc players as always wanted them ! (Former DJ which transitioned from vinyl to cassette to CD and then to MP3 and mini disc players were the next logical step from tapes but the industry pumped out CDJ players (which became one of the catalysts for the demise for MDs as nobody was publishing on MDs and broadcasters stuck with CD cart players until they went hard drive really early in the mid 90s.

 

 

 

anyhow…



richms
27916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3336752 28-Jan-2025 20:19
Send private message

ajbw: Sorry, it's Blenheim, on the mainland :(

 

 

 

Would you be ok with packing them well and sending them?




Richard rich.ms

tieke
673 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3336755 28-Jan-2025 20:22
Send private message

I'd like to buy them (I've still got a few minidiscs with some home recordings on them), but won't be in Blenheim until Feb 12th, so understand you selling them to someone else if you want to get them out of the house ASAP :)

ajbw

114 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3336807 28-Jan-2025 22:14
Send private message

SOLD: Minidisc Recorder, players and discs
Thank you all for your interest.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright