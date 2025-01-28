I have some items of minidisc gear that I'm selling, since they've not been used in years.
See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=304442 for discussions from a while ago.
The items include
Sony MDS-JB930 recorder/player - good condition, working. A lovely bit of kit.
Panasonic SJ-MJ70 portable player (tiny!) - fair condition, intermittent switch function, original battery dead, but still runs off add-on battery
Sony MDX-C6500R car minidisc player with AM/FM radio - good condition, was working when removed from the car a long time ago.
Some unused discs, still in packaging, and some home-recorded ones.
I've finally decided they have to go, but before I put them on TradeMe I'll offer them here
for NZD100.