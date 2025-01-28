Hey

cool items, have you looked up google to see market prices? Or put in trade me to see interest?

there might be some commercial hi fi traders keen…there’s a couple in Christchurch I believe.

im sure there’s a few audio heads keen too…

theres demand and value in retro audio tech….

id buy those mini disc players as always wanted them ! (Former DJ which transitioned from vinyl to cassette to CD and then to MP3 and mini disc players were the next logical step from tapes but the industry pumped out CDJ players (which became one of the catalysts for the demise for MDs as nobody was publishing on MDs and broadcasters stuck with CD cart players until they went hard drive really early in the mid 90s.

anyhow…