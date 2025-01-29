Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
[SOLD] Technics AZ80 noise-cancelling earbuds
freitasm

#318557 29-Jan-2025 09:54
I have a pair of Technics AZ80 Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Headphones available now. Asking $160 incl shipping.




Batwing
  #3336947 29-Jan-2025 10:35
Over the years I've gradually upgraded earbuds, and my current pair are az80

 

I had to go and re listen to so many old favourites and it was like hearing them for the first time, absolutely amazing experience 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

freitasm

  #3336951 29-Jan-2025 10:49
Thee are great earbuds. It just happened I have received the latest AZ100 now.




networkn
  #3336955 29-Jan-2025 11:02
freitasm:

 

Thee are great earbuds. It just happened I have received the latest AZ100 now.

 

 

Super Jealous :)



freitasm

  #3336975 29-Jan-2025 12:03
Sold.




