I have a need for a cheap Dual Sim preferably 5g Android phone Bigger the screen the better. Only will sit on desk, plugged in so battery percentage not important.
one plus six
one plus nine
Let me know if any interest?
How about Samsung A25?
Thanks everyone I got one from another member.
