For those asking about the Lenovo units.



We have 2x SR550

Unit 1 - 2x Xeon 4110 Silver 8C, 176GB DDR4 RAM, Dual PSU - $200

Unit 2 - 2x Xeon 4208 Silver 8C, 256GB DDR4 RAM, Single PSU - $200



I should have the rail kits but they are in a big pile so might take a bit to find, so assume none and if you get them its a bonus 😄.

They do not have drive caddies as we booted VMWare off a USB key internally. They are 2.5" based with I think an 8 drive backplane.





