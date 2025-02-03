Clearing out a ton of enterprose gear. Will be updating this thread as they are all checked and confirmed.
Pickup is from Albany in Auckland - I dont really want to ship due to size.
1x Supermicor 2U with E5-2609, 128GB DDR3 RAM, 12x 3.5" HDD Bays (10x 3.5" & 2x SSD Caddies) - $80
https://photos.app.goo.gl/RwDsLyA3wBCJcxa27
9x HPE DL380 G8 2U with dual E5-2650v2, 256GB DDR3 RAM, 8x 2.5" HDD Bays (Will include at least 3x caddies/drives) - $100 each
https://photos.app.goo.gl/GMMYabCiwZsVWnaJ9
Includes the rail kits.
Also have some slightly more modern Lenovo SR550 (DDR4) based units.
Will test and confirm but these will be around $200 ea