Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Supermicro and HPE DL380 G8 Servers
GoranZ

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#318600 3-Feb-2025 09:31
Send private message quote this post

Clearing out a ton of enterprose gear. Will be updating this thread as they are all checked and confirmed.
Pickup is from Albany in Auckland - I dont really want to ship due to size.

 

1x Supermicor 2U with E5-2609, 128GB DDR3 RAM, 12x 3.5" HDD Bays (10x 3.5" & 2x SSD Caddies) - $80
https://photos.app.goo.gl/RwDsLyA3wBCJcxa27

 

9x HPE DL380 G8 2U with dual E5-2650v2, 256GB DDR3 RAM, 8x 2.5" HDD Bays (Will include at least 3x caddies/drives) - $100 each
https://photos.app.goo.gl/GMMYabCiwZsVWnaJ9

 

Includes the rail kits. 

 

Also have some slightly more modern Lenovo SR550 (DDR4) based units. 
Will test and confirm but these will be around $200 ea

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
richms
27943 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3338567 3-Feb-2025 12:43
Send private message quote this post

can I get the supermicro one please? Will match the expanders I got a while back.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
GoranZ

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3338571 3-Feb-2025 13:08
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

can I get the supermicro one please? Will match the expanders I got a while back.

 

 

PM sent

GoranZ

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3338987 4-Feb-2025 10:10
Send private message quote this post

For those asking about the Lenovo units. 

We have 2x SR550 

 

Unit 1 - 2x Xeon 4110 Silver 8C, 176GB DDR4 RAM, Dual PSU - $200
Unit 2 - 2x Xeon 4208 Silver 8C, 256GB DDR4 RAM, Single PSU - $200

I should have the rail kits but they are in a big pile so might take a bit to find, so assume none and if you get them its a bonus 😄. 
They do not have drive caddies as we booted VMWare off a USB key internally. They are 2.5" based with I think an 8 drive backplane.



GoranZ

400 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3341278 10-Feb-2025 21:04
Send private message quote this post

All sold. Thanks everyone for the interest. 

 

I should have some more old enterprise stuff later this week. Look out for a new post.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright