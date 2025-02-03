Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FREE : Computer cases

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13685 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318607 3-Feb-2025 19:47
Take one or take them all. Free - although wouldn't mind if you threw me a 6 pack of Coke Zero/Pepsi Max :)

 

Just want the space back. (as per https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=48&topicId=318575)

 

 

 

PENDING 1x Compucon tower server case - comes with 550W PSU, DVDROM, and manual (got from someone here a while back for a project which didn't happen)

 

1x Gigabyte generic tower case

 

PENDING 1x Deep Cool Smarter case - https://www.deepcool.com/products/Cases/2021/14305.shtml

 

Pics available here

 

Must pickup from Whangaparaoa

 

 




richms
27943 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3338833 3-Feb-2025 20:02
I would be keen on the compucon and the deep cool if noone else is able to come get them.

 

You ok with pickup around 7pm or so tomorrow or wed?




xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13685 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3338835 3-Feb-2025 20:12
richms:

 

I would be keen on the compucon and the deep cool if noone else is able to come get them.

 

You ok with pickup around 7pm or so tomorrow or wed?

 

 

Sure thing. Will PM you.

 

 




xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13685 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3340242 7-Feb-2025 18:48
And gone. 

 

I now have some space back :)

 

 




