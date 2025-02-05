Looking for someone with young, eagle eyes and a steady hand to straighten some mobo pins for me, arrived today with a few not right. socket x299, and willing to pay for your time. East Tamaki area, I am in Cockle Bay. Thanks
Update: claiming against YouShop/NZ Post so placing this on hold 😀 seller has provided me with time/dated photos of cpu socket and cover secured in place so I await their response
Any other signs of damage? e.g. outer box? You'd think they'd have to be pretty rough for the socket cover to come out and damage the pins. I suppose the box could have been dropped on a flat side and not show any damage. But sure, if was sent undamaged, and then received damaged - I'd imagine you'll have no problems getting it covered.
youshop do re-package items - possibly it is this that has caused the damage.