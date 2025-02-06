Somehow I ended up with too many so these two have to go. Pickup from Feilding or Palmerston North (during work hours). Shipping would be $10.

HP Prodesk 400 G6 - i5-10500T, 16GB RAM, 256 GB NVMe SSD, WiFi, 65W PSU - $300

Has a Windows licence I think? (has the sticker but I have been running Proxmox, it had Windows installed when I acquired it).

The case lid and CPU have been swapped with another unit, I don't think it supports full vPro, just the more basic management.

HP Elitedesk 800 G6 - i5-10500T, 24GB RAM, 256 GB NVMe SSD, WiFi, 65W PSU - $350

This one has full Intel vPro, and also a second M.2 SSD slot. Also has the 2.5 HDD tray.

Also has a Windows sticker on the bottom so I assume it has a licence but have only run Proxmox on it.

Prodesk on the left, Elitedesk on the right: