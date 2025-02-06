Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: HP Elitedesk and Prodesk G6 mini PC's
#318643 6-Feb-2025 17:08
Somehow I ended up with too many so these two have to go. Pickup from Feilding or Palmerston North (during work hours). Shipping would be $10.

 

HP Prodesk 400 G6 - i5-10500T, 16GB RAM, 256 GB NVMe SSD, WiFi, 65W PSU - $300
Has a Windows licence I think? (has the sticker but I have been running Proxmox, it had Windows installed when I acquired it). 
The case lid and CPU have been swapped with another unit, I don't think it supports full vPro, just the more basic management.

 

HP Elitedesk 800 G6 - i5-10500T, 24GB RAM, 256 GB NVMe SSD, WiFi, 65W PSU - $350
This one has full Intel vPro, and also a second M.2 SSD slot. Also has the 2.5 HDD tray.
Also has a Windows sticker on the bottom so I assume it has a licence but have only run Proxmox on it.

 

 

 

 

Prodesk on the left, Elitedesk on the right:

 

 

  #3340035 6-Feb-2025 22:21
Hello interested in Elitedesk. PMed you.

 
 
 
 

  #3340202 7-Feb-2025 16:36
Elitedesk has sold, Prodesk 400 G6 is still available.

