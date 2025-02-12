Anyone have any old or mismatched PLA filament they would care to let go cheap?

I am printing a lot of little boxes for garage storage and have run through my old filament stores already. Was about to order some more but thought I would see if anyone else had old filament stores I could raid before wasting new good stuff.

Basic PLA is ideal, but do not care about colour or brand. Realistically needs to be Wellington (CBD or southern + eastern suburbs), can't imagine it would be worth the hassle to ship.