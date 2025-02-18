Hi, if you followed my other listings I havea bunch of decommisioned server gear looking for new homes.

Some of the machines were not suitable for sale so I have removed the RAM and have this for sale.

This is all DDR3 REG ECC and suitable for HPE Gen7 and Gen8 mostly.

Tested some in older IBM/Lenovo M4 and worked well too. Should be fine for almost any machine using E5 v1/v2 CPU etc.

If you PM me for some and can let me know the model I can try and check but I would be checking Lenovo Redbooks or HPE Quickspecs etc (Maybe ChatGPT).

Mostly 16GB DDR3 sticks ($10 ea) but a couple of 8gb ($5 ea)

I tested some but didnt have time to test all of them. Were all working great in Dec before removal.

I am happy to provide a months warranty so you can check them out.

Photos / specs - https://photos.app.goo.gl/Hq86Y734Y5bejU367

Pickup from Albany in Auckland or I can send out in a bag/bubble wrap via Aramex small package - $8 Anywhere

check my other posts for full server gear and modern DDR4 Blade stuff (comming soom)