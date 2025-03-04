Replaced in-law's ageing phone. Huawei nova 5t purple. Perfect condition (no scratches). Possibly for someone looking for a cheaper handset as spare, or kid's. Android 12, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage.
Asking $110 incl postage.
Replaced in-law's ageing phone. Huawei nova 5t purple. Perfect condition (no scratches). Possibly for someone looking for a cheaper handset as spare, or kid's. Android 12, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage.
Asking $110 incl postage.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Bump.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Asking $60 incl postage now.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Sold now.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup