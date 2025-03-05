Long story, but got it on discount from a Bose repair place, due to my Bose Soundlink Mini II being on the fritz. I ended up with 2 of these, one black (opened, used for maybe a week, comes with orig box, cables etc) and a grey one (brand new, unopened).

For me, the sound of these is worse than my old Soundlink Mini II, so I'm trying to get a new, 2nd hand Mini II.

Also, these flex speakers pick up dust really well, they're mono (though if you have 2, you can pair them together to get stereo), and they're bigger.

Price

Grey / Sandstone (new): $150

Black (opened, used): $135

Pickup in Hawkes Bay, otherwise shipping is $5 (ex rural).

Happy to add more photos, let me know what you want to see.