SumnerBoy

2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#318931 6-Mar-2025 14:15
This is my second unit, the first stopped working. It had been great for the last two years but recently started disconnecting from the base station and not coming back online without a power reset. Got sick and tired of doing this so have decommissioned it.

 

I have wired up a power cable onto one of the solar panels in the outdoor unit and had it powered by a 5V 1A wall wart plugged into an outlet in my shed, powering the outdoor unit, which I have left connected.

 

Pickup is in Sumner, Christchurch. Not keen to ship sorry.

 

Yours if you want to come and collect it.

Silvrav
449 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3350752 6-Mar-2025 16:30
Yes please, will dm

 
 
 
 

SumnerBoy

2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3350763 6-Mar-2025 16:41
Gone

SumnerBoy

2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3351974 10-Mar-2025 10:37
Wasn't collected over the weekend so I am making it available again if someone else is interested.

 

I actually also found the original outdoor station that stopped working a few years ago, so there are 2x outdoor units and 1x indoor base station (with PSU) for whoever wants them.

 

Pickup only.

 

Otherwise will all be going in the bin.



SumnerBoy

2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352483 11-Mar-2025 09:55
Last chance, anyone want these? 

Disrespective
1922 posts

Uber Geek


  #3352494 11-Mar-2025 10:16
I'd definitely take them but up in Auckland. Any chance I can pay for shipping?

SumnerBoy

2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352498 11-Mar-2025 10:24
Disrespective:

 

I'd definitely take them but up in Auckland. Any chance I can pay for shipping?

 

 

Sorry but I don't have packaging for everything so it would be a bit of a faff to get them all boxed up.

anatokidave
65 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3352503 11-Mar-2025 10:31
Hi - if the unit(s) have not made it to the bin yet, then I'd be keen to take these off your hands.

 

 

 

I'm in CHC - so will DM you,

 

 

 

cheers

 

 

 

Dave



SumnerBoy

2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352602 11-Mar-2025 13:50
Definitely gone this time :)

