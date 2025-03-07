Technikhaus

Downsizing the home lab, so have some stuff to move on, all located in Dunedin, can ship at buyer's cost!

Photos are available if desired, all currently still in the rack but will remove tonight, everything in great condition.

Can throw them on TradeMe with afterpay too if desired.

Might have a couple of 1U cases available as well, and potentially a couple of rack mount UPS units, pending interest. (Eaton 5P/5PX)

HP LTO-6 1U SAS Tape drive and encolsure, including rails, LSI 9200-e PCIe card + SAS cable, and 1 LTO-6 Tape

$250

Unifi US-16-XG, 12x 10Gb SFP+, 4x 10Gb RJ45, includes rack ears

$450

HP MicroServer Gen8, Xeon E3-1265L, 16GB RAM, 4x 1TB disks.

Great wee machine, used as an Unraid box for a while, and an off-site Proxmox backup server setup.

$300

2x Lenovo P330 Tiny, 1L machines, I have two of these available, i5-9400, 16GB Ram, (possibly available with 32GB), no SSD, but dual M.2 Slots, and include the PCIe Riser cards.

These can take a single slot, half height/LP card in them, I've run it with a Quadro P400, and also used them with 10Gb ethernet cards. with dual M.2 they can take loads of storage, and also a WiFi card slot that I ran a Coral TPU in.

$300 each.

2x Silverstone RM23-502 2U Rack mount cases, Nice big enclosures, take a full size ATX board, plus lots of storage options, full size ATX power supply, 5x3.5" bays, 2x 5.25" bays.

Includes rails as well.

$180 each.