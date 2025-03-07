Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: LTO6 Tape Drive, Ubiquiti 10G Switch, Rack mount Cases, HP MicroServer Gen8, Lenovo Tiny P330
Technikhaus

#318941 7-Mar-2025 11:06
Downsizing the home lab, so have some stuff to move on, all located in Dunedin, can ship at buyer's cost!

 

Photos are available if desired, all currently still in the rack but will remove tonight, everything in great condition.

 

Can throw them on TradeMe with afterpay too if desired.

 

Might have a couple of 1U cases available as well, and potentially a couple of rack mount UPS units, pending interest. (Eaton 5P/5PX)

 

 

 

 

 

HP LTO-6 1U SAS Tape drive and encolsure, including rails, LSI 9200-e PCIe card + SAS cable, and 1 LTO-6 Tape

 

$250

 

 

 

Unifi US-16-XG, 12x 10Gb SFP+, 4x 10Gb RJ45, includes rack ears

 

$450

 

 

 

HP MicroServer Gen8, Xeon E3-1265L, 16GB RAM, 4x 1TB disks. 

 

Great wee machine, used as an Unraid box for a while, and an off-site Proxmox backup server setup. 

 

$300

 

2x Lenovo P330 Tiny, 1L machines, I have two of these available, i5-9400, 16GB Ram, (possibly available with 32GB), no SSD, but dual M.2 Slots, and include the PCIe Riser cards. 
These can take a single slot, half height/LP card in them, I've run it with a Quadro P400, and also used them with 10Gb ethernet cards. with dual M.2 they can take loads of storage, and also a WiFi card slot that I ran a Coral TPU in. 

 

$300 each. 

 

 

 

2x Silverstone RM23-502 2U Rack mount cases, Nice big enclosures, take a full size ATX board, plus lots of storage options, full size ATX power supply, 5x3.5" bays, 2x 5.25" bays. 
Includes rails as well. 

 

$180 each. 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
CYaBro
  #3350966 7-Mar-2025 11:26
HP Microserver price?




Technikhaus

  #3350968 7-Mar-2025 11:28
CYaBro:

 

HP Microserver price?

 

 

 

 

Ah sorry! have updated the post, I was thinking $300. 

danielparker
  #3350972 7-Mar-2025 11:43
Model number of the HP LTO6?



Technikhaus

  #3350974 7-Mar-2025 11:46
danielparker:

 

Model number of the HP LTO6?

 

 

 

 

HP LTO-6 Ultrium 6250

 

Exact same as this:
https://pamperinn.com/products/hpe-storeever-lto-6-ultrium-6250-tape-drive-1u-rackmount-p-n-c0l99a

Ruphus
  #3350976 7-Mar-2025 11:58
I’ll grab the switch if it’s still available.

Technikhaus

  #3350977 7-Mar-2025 11:59
Ruphus:

 

I’ll grab the switch if it’s still available.

 

 

 

 

Yup still available, will send you a PM.

Disrespective
  #3350981 7-Mar-2025 12:12
I'll take a Lenovo machine (ideally 32GB ram if an option) but do you still have the Quadro card you ran in it too? 

 

PM'd



fritzman
  #3351033 7-Mar-2025 15:55
How would one of those micro units go as a plex server?

 

im presently using a NAS but thinking I might move to a small PC either direct attached to the TV or on the network like the NAS is. 




Technikhaus

  #3351035 7-Mar-2025 15:57
fritzman:

 

How would one of those micro units go as a plex server?

 

im presently using a NAS but thinking I might move to a small PC either direct attached to the TV or on the network like the NAS is. 

 

 

 

 

One is currently in use as my plex server, and runs very well, the 9th gen can do the decoding/encoding stuff efficiently. 
IT's been my plex server for the last 3 or so years :)

Technikhaus

  #3351041 7-Mar-2025 16:15
Thought I'd better update what's left:

 

 

 

Both Lenovo P330s Sold

 

Tape drive Sold

 

Unifi Switch Pending Sold

 

MicroServer Sold

 

 

 

Still available:

 

2x Silverstone RM23-502 2U Rack mount cases, Nice big enclosures, take a full size ATX board, plus lots of storage options, full size ATX power supply, 5x3.5" bays, 2x 5.25" bays. 
Includes rails as well. 

 

$180 each. 

 

 

 

Also have available:

Eaton 5PX 1500 2U UPS

 

batteries holding charge well, but a few years old.

 

$250

 

 

 

RiverBed Steelhead CX-770

 

It's a soldered Xeon (unsure of the model, will confirm) with 4 cores running at 2.5ghz Has 8GB of ram installed, no hard drives, but has provisions for 2. 2.5" drives.
Has 6 Intel Gb Nic's, PCIe through a riser.

 

Same basic thing as this

 

$100

 

 

 

 

richms
  #3351276 8-Mar-2025 02:34
If the switch falls thru, I am keen on it.




