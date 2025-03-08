Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS/EOI: Gaming handhelds for sale (modded Switch, Odin, etc)
lookout

619 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#318957 8-Mar-2025 20:29
Hey all, looking at clearing some of the gaming handheld collection.

 

1. Modded Switch OLED - $650

 

Has had a modchip installed by a local Auckland installer. Comes boxed with all accessories including the white joycons, Mobapad joycons (the best joycons), 2 wireless controllers and a Hori case. Can also include a fully setup 1TB SD card for an extra $50. 

 

2. Ayn Odin Lite - $150

 

Had this listed before but the sale fell through. Great Android handheld for emulation or game streaming. Transparent white. 6gb ram / 128gb storage. Includes a case. 

 

3. Abxylute Streaming Handheld - $200

 

Another great Android handheld for streaming games. Nice big screen and good controls. Great for remote play or Game Pass streaming. Comes with a case. 

 

4. Easy SMX M15 - $50

 

Brand new mobile gaming controller. Really good quality controller for your phone. Rates highly as an affordable alternative to the Gamesir G8. Connects by USB C. 

 

Can ship for $10 by NZ Post courier. Pickup / meetup in West Auckland.

 

Happy to answer any questions. Will add photo links in the next day or so. 

SEEN
155 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3351579 8-Mar-2025 20:44
If you've still got the Ayn Odin on Wednesday I could be keen, I've got someone hopefully buying my TrimUI Smart Pro

 
 
 
 

lookout

619 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3351677 9-Mar-2025 13:12
Photos and couple of price edits:

 

 

 

1. Modded Switch OLED - $600

 

Will include a 256GB sd card with the HATS Pack set up.

 

 

 

 

2. Ayn Odin Lite - $150

 



 

 

 

3. Abxylute Streaming Handheld - $180

 

 

 

 

4. Easy SMX M15 - $50

 

lookout

619 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3352601 11-Mar-2025 13:43
Switch is sold. 

 

 



lookout

619 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3353258 12-Mar-2025 17:18
Ayn Odin is sold. Just these left now:

 

3. Abxylute Streaming Handheld - $180

 

4. Easy SMX M15 - $50

 

 

lookout

619 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3354607 17-Mar-2025 14:50
Bump and price drops:

 

 

Abxylute Streaming Handheld - $150

 

Easy SMX M15 - $40

 

 

 

 

 

Torque
379 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3354762 18-Mar-2025 10:26
Only semi-related, can you PM me where you went for the switch modchip and benefits? 

lookout

619 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3356656 23-Mar-2025 20:55
All Sold thanks. 

