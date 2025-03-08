Hey all, looking at clearing some of the gaming handheld collection.





1. Modded Switch OLED - $650

Has had a modchip installed by a local Auckland installer. Comes boxed with all accessories including the white joycons, Mobapad joycons (the best joycons), 2 wireless controllers and a Hori case. Can also include a fully setup 1TB SD card for an extra $50.





2. Ayn Odin Lite - $150

Had this listed before but the sale fell through. Great Android handheld for emulation or game streaming. Transparent white. 6gb ram / 128gb storage. Includes a case.





3. Abxylute Streaming Handheld - $200

Another great Android handheld for streaming games. Nice big screen and good controls. Great for remote play or Game Pass streaming. Comes with a case.





4. Easy SMX M15 - $50

Brand new mobile gaming controller. Really good quality controller for your phone. Rates highly as an affordable alternative to the Gamesir G8. Connects by USB C.





Can ship for $10 by NZ Post courier. Pickup / meetup in West Auckland.

Happy to answer any questions. Will add photo links in the next day or so.