Hi, my elderly Aunt uses Chromecast for youtube and TVNZ+ on an older TV and it reciently died.

Not too keen on getting an actual smart TV or one of the horrible basic Android dongles and reteaching her how to use it so does anyone have the older Puck style Chromecast I can swap back in easily ?

Seems like they are all gone from retail.

Located in Auckland, happy to pay shipping or come collect.