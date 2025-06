Hi

You may guess.. I am not a Mac user, but have a mate who heads up a charitable organisation here in NZ.. he needs one.

Don’t want to spend lots of money, but realistically realise that he needs something capable of doing video work at 4k and 6k resolution.

Hoping you may not like you new MacBook and are busting the gut to get back to Windows!

TIA

Bruce aka Fritzman

Tauranga (In Auckland this weekend).