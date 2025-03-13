Hi GZ

Based in Selwyn, happy to courier.

2.5 inch SSD, 240GB 2 for sale. $20 each.

2.5 inch SSD, 240GB Samsung Evo, 3 for sale $40 each

2.5 inch SSD, 120GB, 1 for sale, $5

2.5 inch SSD, 480GB 1 for sale, $30

2.5 inch SSD, Samsung Evo 1TB, 2 for sale, $100 each

Nvme SSDs, 6 for sale, $20 each. 90% of them are new pulls from HP laptops.

I have two HP Elitedesk 800 G2 Minis. Both in excellent condition

6500t

256GB SSD

8GB ram

$120 each

I also have a HP Elitedesk 800 G4

8500t

256GB SSD

8GB ram

Case is a little tired $150

Gaming PC:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600

NOCTUA NH-U12S Chromax Black

MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI ATX

G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 32GB DDR5

Zalman case

3070 GFX

90% new other than the video card.

$1500, I have the box so can courier.

C-POWERUPS Dynamix C-POWERUPS 0.5m IEC to 3-Pin

6 of these, $2 each.

I also have a few HDMI cables and what not, free if you buy something

Cheers