Hi GZ
Based in Selwyn, happy to courier.
2.5 inch SSD, 240GB 2 for sale. $20 each.
2.5 inch SSD, 240GB Samsung Evo, 3 for sale $40 each
2.5 inch SSD, 120GB, 1 for sale, $5
2.5 inch SSD, 480GB 1 for sale, $30
2.5 inch SSD, Samsung Evo 1TB, 2 for sale, $100 each
Nvme SSDs, 6 for sale, $20 each. 90% of them are new pulls from HP laptops.
I have two HP Elitedesk 800 G2 Minis. Both in excellent condition
6500t
256GB SSD
8GB ram
$120 each
I also have a HP Elitedesk 800 G4
8500t
256GB SSD
8GB ram
Case is a little tired $150
Gaming PC:
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
NOCTUA NH-U12S Chromax Black
MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI ATX
G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 32GB DDR5
Zalman case
3070 GFX
90% new other than the video card.
$1500, I have the box so can courier.
C-POWERUPS Dynamix C-POWERUPS 0.5m IEC to 3-Pin
6 of these, $2 each.
I also have a few HDMI cables and what not, free if you buy something
Cheers