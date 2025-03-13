Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: SSDs, PC, HP Minis cables

Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


#319012 13-Mar-2025 13:30
Send private message quote this post

Hi GZ 

 

 

 

Based in Selwyn, happy to courier. 

 

 

 

2.5 inch SSD, 240GB 2 for sale. $20 each. 

 

2.5 inch SSD, 240GB Samsung Evo, 3 for sale $40 each 

 

2.5 inch SSD, 120GB, 1 for sale, $5 

 

2.5 inch SSD, 480GB 1 for sale, $30 

 

2.5 inch SSD, Samsung Evo 1TB, 2 for sale, $100 each

 

Nvme SSDs, 6 for sale, $20 each. 90% of them are new pulls from HP laptops. 

 

 

 

I have two HP Elitedesk 800 G2 Minis. Both in excellent condition 

 

6500t

 

256GB SSD

 

8GB ram 

 

$120 each 

 

 

 

I also have a HP Elitedesk 800 G4

 

8500t

 

256GB SSD

 

8GB ram 

 

Case is a little tired $150 

 

 

 

Gaming PC:

 

AMD Ryzen 5 7600

 

NOCTUA NH-U12S Chromax Black

 

MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI ATX

 

G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 32GB DDR5

 

Zalman case 

 

3070 GFX

 

90% new other than the video card. 

 

$1500, I have the box so can courier. 

 

 

 

C-POWERUPS Dynamix C-POWERUPS 0.5m IEC to 3-Pin 

 

6 of these, $2 each. 

 

I also have a few HDMI cables and what not, free if you buy something 

 

 

 

Cheers 

 

 

Create new topic

Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


  #3353594 13-Mar-2025 15:27
Send private message quote this post

I also have a Mikrotik switch and router 

 

 

RB3011UiAS-RM 1U rackmount, $50 bucks 

 

CRS226-24G-2S+IN $200 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).

Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


  #3353596 13-Mar-2025 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Can't edit my post - Nvme SSDs are all 240GB each 

richms
28038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353604 13-Mar-2025 16:37
Send private message quote this post

Size of the NVME SSDs? as in the length not the capacity.




Richard rich.ms



openmedia
3308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3353663 13-Mar-2025 17:01
Send private message quote this post

Any idea on the TBW for the Samsung EVOs?




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


  #3353711 13-Mar-2025 17:09
Send private message quote this post

I failed with my posting.. 

 

 

 

The HP Elitedesk 800 G4 is a mini FYI. 

 

1TB Evos are sold. 

 

 

 

 

Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


  #3353712 13-Mar-2025 17:10
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

Size of the NVME SSDs? as in the length not the capacity.

 

 

 

 

Uh, normal size you put in a laptop haha. 

anatokidave
65 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3353728 13-Mar-2025 18:00
Send private message quote this post

DM sent



Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


  #3353738 13-Mar-2025 18:44
Send private message quote this post

2.5 inch SSD, 240GB 2 for sale. $20 each. Sold 

 

2.5 inch SSD, Samsung Evo 1TB, 2 for sale, $100 each  Sold 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


  #3354394 16-Mar-2025 13:14
Send private message quote this post

Gaming PC and Mikrotik router sold pending pickup 

 

 

 

 

Zal

Zal

206 posts

Master Geek


  #3354664 17-Mar-2025 19:23
Send private message quote this post

RB3011UiAS-RM 1U rackmount, $50 bucks 

 

 

 

CRS226-24G-2S+IN $200 - Open to offers 

 

 

 

2.5 inch SSD, 240GB 2 for sale. $20 each. 

 

2.5 inch SSD, 240GB Samsung Evo, 3 for sale $40 each 

 

2.5 inch SSD, 120GB, 1 for sale, $5 

 

2.5 inch SSD, 480GB 1 for sale, $30 

 

2.5 inch SSD, Samsung Evo 1TB, 2 for sale, $100 each

 

 

 

Nvme SSDs, 6 for sale, $20 each. 90% of them are new pulls from HP laptops. 

 

 

 

I have two HP Elitedesk 800 G2 Minis. Both in excellent condition 

 

6500t

 

256GB SSD

 

8GB ram 

 

$120 each 

 

 

 

I also have a HP Elitedesk 800 G4

 

8500t

 

256GB SSD

 

8GB ram 

 

Case is a little tired $150 

 

 

 

Gaming PC:

 

 

 

AMD Ryzen 5 7600

 

NOCTUA NH-U12S Chromax Black

 

MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI ATX

 

G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 32GB DDR5

 

Zalman case 

 

3070 GFX

 

90% new other than the video card. 

 

$1500, I have the box so can courier. 

 

 

 

C-POWERUPS Dynamix C-POWERUPS 0.5m IEC to 3-Pin 

 

 

 

6 of these, $2 each. 

 

 

 

I also have a few HDMI cables and what not, free if you buy something 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright