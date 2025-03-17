Technikhaus

Have a few server cases to move on, of the most Interest will be this 2U 8 bay one, I believe it is a Chenbro RM23608-LE:

Includes Rails and all drive sleds, $250 empty, or for $350 I can include the i5 (6th gen I think), SAS card, 16GB DDR4 Ram, MATX board, PSU etc. (no drives).

The other three cases I have are two of these 1U cases, and this 3U case, no rails, $50 each

An example of the 1U case internals (motherboard not included, psu can be included):

and the 3U case internals (motherboard/PSU not included):

Riverbed Steelhead CX-770 $150:

It has a soldered Xeon (unsure of the model) with 4 cores running at 2.5ghz Has 8GB of ram installed, no hard drives, but has provisions for 2. 2.5" drives.

Has 6x Intel Gb NIC, includes powersupply. I had this running Proxmox at one point, and also running Opnsense as well, with all NICs funtional.

All items located in Dunedin, pickup preferred, or postage at buyer's cost.