Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and Wanted2U 8 Bay case + 1U and 3U cases + Riverbed Appliance
Technikhaus

50 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 22

ID Verified
Trusted

#319045 17-Mar-2025 11:28
Send private message

Have a few server cases to move on, of the most Interest will be this 2U 8 bay one, I believe it is a Chenbro RM23608-LE:

 

Includes Rails and all drive sleds, $250 empty, or for $350 I can include the i5 (6th gen I think), SAS card, 16GB DDR4 Ram, MATX board, PSU etc. (no drives).

 

 

 

 

 

The other three cases I have are two of these 1U cases, and this 3U case, no rails, $50 each

 

 

 

 

An example of the 1U case internals (motherboard not included, psu can be included):

 

 

 

 

and the 3U case internals (motherboard/PSU not included):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Riverbed Steelhead CX-770 $150:

 

It has a soldered Xeon (unsure of the model) with 4 cores running at 2.5ghz Has 8GB of ram installed, no hard drives, but has provisions for 2. 2.5" drives.
Has 6x Intel Gb NIC, includes powersupply. I had this running Proxmox at one point, and also running Opnsense as well, with all NICs funtional.

 

 

 

 

All items located in Dunedin, pickup preferred, or postage at buyer's cost.

 

 

 

 




Quic NZ Referral link & use R718095EZEOOC at checkout for free setup

Create new topic
Technikhaus

50 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 22

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3356870 24-Mar-2025 11:45
Send private message

1x 1U case sold, all others still available, feel free to make an offer. 

 

Shipping available as well.




Quic NZ Referral link & use R718095EZEOOC at checkout for free setup

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 