2x Netgear Powerline adapters PL1000v2 and x1 D-Link PowerLine AV2 2000.

Used while waiting for LAN system to be setup in office of new house.

All 3 adapters work with eachother and are capable of delivering speeds up to 1000 Mbps.

$45 + $10 Shipping.

More info can be found here: Netgear : https://www.netgear.com/support/product/pl1000v2/

D-Link : https://www.dlink.com.au/home-solutions/DHP-701AV-powerline-av2-2000-gigabit-network-kit?srsltid=AfmBOor-83HPJN5ovIk_glFva-gIgg6h4vl1qr-aHLalcodHHg87vEh8