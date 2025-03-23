Long shot but does anyone have an old/dead Portege X30-E laying around they want to get rid of?
Son’s school laptop has a faulty LCD screen that I’d like to try replace before having to find another laptop for him.
Buy the OEM Toshiba Portege X30-E LCD Screen. 13.3";1920x1080;30pin.(without... ( SEVOEM1598 ) online - PBTech.co.nz
or
Thanks. EMPR are a rip off.
I see someone’s selling a dead one on TradeMe for $80.
Of course they don’t know if the screen is ok or not.
Do I take the risk and buy it? 🤔
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.