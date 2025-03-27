Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
zhangman

#319141 27-Mar-2025 09:06
Hey yall 

 

WTB a Kobo Libra Color (or something similar), trying my luck to see if anyone has one they're willing to part with 

 

Cheers

Psilan
  #3357702 27-Mar-2025 09:25
What would a brand new in box, unopened, with barely used yellow sleepcover go for?

 

Just got a warranty replacement.




xpd

  #3357705 27-Mar-2025 09:36
Psilan:

 

What would a brand new in box, unopened, with barely used yellow sleepcover go for?

 

Just got a warranty replacement.

 

 

Google it.

 

 




Psilan
  #3357706 27-Mar-2025 09:44
You do it, and post here for me. Or don't post at all.




jonathan18
  #3357710 27-Mar-2025 10:15
Psilan:

 

You do it, and post here for me. Or don't post at all.

 

 

 

 

grrrfriend, look at thaaaat 'tude!

Psilan
  #3357712 27-Mar-2025 10:22
jonathan18:

 

grrrfriend, look at thaaaat 'tude!

 

 

 

 

Grrrrirl I had to Google that.




