Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and Wanted[WTB] Wireless Access Point (wifi 6) (Cisco preferred)
ThatPrettyFreya

199 posts

Master Geek


#319142 27-Mar-2025 10:26
Send private message

wanting to get a price-look on a secondhand Cisco wifi 6 AP if any yall got any? Te Aro area. We have a wifi 5 one but it's janky and doesn't have very good range at all

Create new topic
ANglEAUT
2313 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3357892 27-Mar-2025 16:34
Send private message

I can offer you a AIR-CAP2702I-Z-K9. Wi-Fi 5 / dual-band 802.11a/g/n/ac for $70.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.



ThatPrettyFreya

199 posts

Master Geek


  #3357893 27-Mar-2025 16:37
Send private message

@ANglEAUT

 

Will that work better than our 1815I? That thing has terrible range. If so, we will gladly accept, yes please.

ANglEAUT
2313 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3357913 27-Mar-2025 17:12
Send private message

Looking at Cisco Aironet 2700 Series Access Points Data Sheet & Cisco Aironet 1815i Access Point Data Sheet, I would say so.

 

  • 2700i: ... 802.11ac with 3x4 multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technology supporting three spatial streams. This architecture offers a sustained 1.3-Gbps rates over a greater range for more capacity and reliability ...
  • vs 
  • 1815i: ... 802.11ac Wave 2 with 2x2:2 MIMO technology uses two spatial streams when operating in SU-MIMO or MU-MIMO mode, offering 867-Mbps rates for more capacity and reliability ...

PM me.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright