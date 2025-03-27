ThatPrettyFreya

wanting to get a price-look on a secondhand Cisco wifi 6 AP if any yall got any? Te Aro area. We have a wifi 5 one but it's janky and doesn't have very good range at all
I can offer you a AIR-CAP2702I-Z-K9. Wi-Fi 5 / dual-band 802.11a/g/n/ac for $70.
Looking at Cisco Aironet 2700 Series Access Points Data Sheet & Cisco Aironet 1815i Access Point Data Sheet, I would say so.
PM me.
