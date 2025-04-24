Selling 2 x 27GS95 OLED monitors that have been barely used. They're in excellent (as new) condition and include all packaging and accessories.
$600 each, pickup in Hamilton or can courier nationwide.
LG UltraGear 27GS95QE-B 27" QHD 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor @ PB Tech
Key Features:
- The 27" OLED displays outrageous gaming speed at up to 240Hz and 0.03ms response time¹
- DisplayHDR™ True Black400 and 1.5M:1 contrast ratio displays rich blacks and vivid color
- Space-saving design with virtually borderless height, tilt, and pivot adjustable screen
- Smooth gaming, reduced screen tearing and stutter with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility²
- AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro displays a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience