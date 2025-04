Selling as, like a dum dum, convinced myself that upgrading to a X is a smart thing to do

it's really not

Purchased as a refurbished unit from PB Tech in 2024 and used infrequently over the last year of my ownership.

Comes in factory box with charger and Skull n co grip case and thumb stick covers.

Will come factory reset with a Windows 11 pro license but can reflash with Bazzite if desired.

Looking for $700, pickup Palmerston North or can ship.