Lenovo Legion Go - $950

Only 1 month old so still has plenty of warranty. Purchased from JB Hifi (invoice can be provided)

As new with case, charger, all packaging, box etc.

PLUS

-Comfort Grips (makes the controller os much better!),

-tempered glass screen protector applied

-controller connector/charger (turns the 2 controllers into 1)

Shipping by NZ Post Courier or pickup / meetup in West Auckland