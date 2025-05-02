Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
elpenguino

3357 posts

Uber Geek


#319521 2-May-2025 14:18
Anyone got a Shelly RGB controller they don't want?

 

Not worried if its early or late generation.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

NokiaRocks
363 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3369996 2-May-2025 14:51
Where are you based? I have an RGBW2 in box I got a few years back, but never used.

 
 
 
 

elpenguino

3357 posts

Uber Geek


  #3369999 2-May-2025 14:55
I am in Wellington. Yourself?

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

esawers
546 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3370015 2-May-2025 15:32
I also have a RGBW2, Christchurch based. Brand new from a few years ago, $32 



elpenguino

3357 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370040 2-May-2025 16:24
Thank you, I've got a local offer but might be interested for further lighting developments.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

xbmcnut
480 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3370041 2-May-2025 16:24
I have a new RGBW2 I'd swap for another type of Shelly. Based in Auckland.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

