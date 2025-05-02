elpenguino

Anyone got a Shelly RGB controller they don't want?
Not worried if its early or late generation.
Where are you based? I have an RGBW2 in box I got a few years back, but never used.
I am in Wellington. Yourself?
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
I also have a RGBW2, Christchurch based. Brand new from a few years ago, $32
Thank you, I've got a local offer but might be interested for further lighting developments.
I have a new RGBW2 I'd swap for another type of Shelly. Based in Auckland.
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.