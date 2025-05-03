Hi guys!

Looking to swap my PS5 Pro that comes with a bunch of stuff for a decent laptop around 15-16''

What comes with the PS5

-PS5 Pro with disc drive and the circle stand(with box and unused stock controller and hdmi cable. Power cable used)

-PS Portal with Power A dock, Spigen grip case and a skull and co carry case

-2x Dual sense Edge controller with,both have the carry case(and whatever comes in it) and carry case(no stick drift)

-Pulse explore earbuds(unused but opened) or the pulse overear headset.(Only problem with this one is I kinda glued the charging dock to my table but can probably remove it. Just be mindful it may have some glue on the top portion lol. Willing to add both depending on what the laptop is)

Playstation has rarely been used prolly less than 10 hours total as I transitioned to PC gaming and now need a laptop as I may be doing some travelling. Please send me a message if youŕe interested in swapping or have any questions. Auckland based but can travel as far as about Hamilton for the right deal.