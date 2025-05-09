Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: BlackVue dashcam x3 (DR650S-1CH)
ANglEAUT

2283 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319575 9-May-2025 12:40
$250 each including shipping

 

'New', unused & in the original box. Just been lying around in a box for the last 2-4 years. The manual is available here & the latest firmware is dated 2022.

 




dacraka
762 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3371739 9-May-2025 13:25
Does it have the connection for the 2nd channel plug in the side of it?

