Hey all :-)



I am selling my nearly new (brought last year) MacBook Pro M3 Max.



14"

1TB SSD

36GB of unified memory

14.2-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina XDR display[1]; 3024-by-1964 native resolution at 254 pixels per inch

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports



Detailed specs at https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKAPP143399011/Apple-Macbook-Pro-14-Laptop-with-M3-Max-Chip---Spa These units are still $5,600 new!!!!!



In excellent condition. Brought new from JB Hifi (New Zealand) last year (March), receipt is available. AppleCare has expired. Pickup from Auckland and happy to meet in most parts of Auckland :-) Will ship anywhere in NZ but I don't have the original box, but will send a buyers risk sorry.



Price is $4700 ono - save $1000 on the new price.



Due the pricing of this unit, a sale will result in me re-subscribing to Geekzone :-) Gotta support the site!











