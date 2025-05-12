Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: HD caddy for my HP Elitedesk 800 G4 Mini
cshaun

402 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#319597 12-May-2025 14:35
Send private message

Looking for an HD caddy for my HP Elitedesk 800 G4 Mini.

 

 

 

Anyone have one lying around?

 

Or suggestions on the best option for buying one? AliExpress?

 

 

 

Thanks.

Create new topic

Zal

Zal
209 posts

Master Geek


  #3372471 12-May-2025 14:39
Send private message

Mini or SFF? I have a 2.5 caddy for the mini elitedesk g6



cshaun

402 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3372478 12-May-2025 15:31
Send private message

Mini

michaelmurfy
meow
13299 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372581 12-May-2025 22:38
Send private message

cshaun: Or suggestions on the best option for buying one? AliExpress?

 

Where are you based? Easy to 3D print.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



cshaun

402 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3372584 13-May-2025 00:43
Send private message

North Shore, Auckland. Ah yes hadn't looked at that.

 

Have a link to a known good 3D print? 

 

I'd still need to acquire the SATA flex cable - I assume it's proprietary and specific to HP.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright