Looking for an HD caddy for my HP Elitedesk 800 G4 Mini.
Anyone have one lying around?
Or suggestions on the best option for buying one? AliExpress?
Thanks.
Mini or SFF? I have a 2.5 caddy for the mini elitedesk g6
Mini
Where are you based? Easy to 3D print.
North Shore, Auckland. Ah yes hadn't looked at that.
Have a link to a known good 3D print?
I'd still need to acquire the SATA flex cable - I assume it's proprietary and specific to HP.