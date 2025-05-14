Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFree: Anyone a collector of old mobile phones?
allan

2045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#319628 14-May-2025 22:04
Send private message

Found in the back of a cupboard, a Telecom Harrier Pocket PC running Windows Mobile 2003. Anyone collecting old phones? It powers up, but appears stuck in a boot loop. Free to anyone who wants it, otherwise e-waste.

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Huntakillaz
268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3373394 15-May-2025 01:11
Send private message

Check with these ppl also 

 

https://techvana.org.nz/



coffeebaron
6238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373408 15-May-2025 08:34
Send private message

Will this work after the 3G shutdown? 🤣

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

tchart
2380 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3373459 15-May-2025 09:40
Send private message

I’ll take it if it’s still available, please. 



Behodar
10529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373481 15-May-2025 10:45
Send private message

coffeebaron:

 

Will this work after the 3G shutdown? 🤣

 

 

It doesn't even work before the 3G shutdown! 😁

 

(I'm assuming it's CDMA).

Andib
1364 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3373487 15-May-2025 11:12
Send private message

coffeebaron:

 

Will this work after the 3G shutdown? 🤣

 

 

 

 

 

 

I think it just missed out on VoLTE support




<# 
       .DISCLAIMER
       Anything I post is my own and not the views of my past/present/future employer.
#>

ThatPrettyFreya
200 posts

Master Geek


  #3373513 15-May-2025 12:14
Send private message

@allan

 

Extremely yes, We could actually use that yes please.

allan

2045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373514 15-May-2025 12:15
Send private message

tchart:

 

I’ll take it if it’s still available, please. 

 

 

PMed you. 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
allan

2045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3373515 15-May-2025 12:16
Send private message

Behodar:

 

coffeebaron:

 

Will this work after the 3G shutdown? 🤣

 

 

It doesn't even work before the 3G shutdown! 😁

 

(I'm assuming it's CDMA).

 

 

Yes, CDMA

ThatPrettyFreya
200 posts

Master Geek


  #3373516 15-May-2025 12:16
Send private message

damn! just got in too late.

eugeneykc
101 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3373575 15-May-2025 13:11
Send private message

Great to see there are so many mobile phone collectors here.  I have a collection of ~150 from the pre-smart phone days, keen to put them on display somewhere in the future.

Huntakillaz
268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3373639 15-May-2025 17:27
Send private message

Start a Phone Museum for gen Z and alpha to come take selfies with 😂

ThatPrettyFreya
200 posts

Master Geek


  #3373640 15-May-2025 17:29
Send private message

we're actually  looking for a Nokia NSeries and a Windows Mobile 6.x device (the latter with a keyboard) to run some very old accessibility software for testing purposes any yall got any of that?

raytaylor
4018 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3373649 15-May-2025 20:46
Send private message

God damn that was the best OS for a cell phone. 

Android and iphone still hasnt caught up with even some of the basic features like a start menu and long tap to right click. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

ThatPrettyFreya
200 posts

Master Geek


  #3373650 15-May-2025 20:48
Send private message

@raytaylor

 

You are not bloody wrong. We had an O2 XDA phone when we were a kid. absolutely delightful bit of kit, llooked utterly weird an 8-year-old having one but daaaamn if it wasn't an effective phone

tchart
2380 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3373747 16-May-2025 14:22
Send private message

Thank you @allan

 

Added to my modest museum :D

 

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 Review
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright