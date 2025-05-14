Found in the back of a cupboard, a Telecom Harrier Pocket PC running Windows Mobile 2003. Anyone collecting old phones? It powers up, but appears stuck in a boot loop. Free to anyone who wants it, otherwise e-waste.
Check with these ppl also
https://techvana.org.nz/
Will this work after the 3G shutdown? 🤣
Rural IT and Broadband support.
Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com
I’ll take it if it’s still available, please.
coffeebaron:
Will this work after the 3G shutdown? 🤣
It doesn't even work before the 3G shutdown! 😁
(I'm assuming it's CDMA).
coffeebaron:
Will this work after the 3G shutdown? 🤣
I think it just missed out on VoLTE support
<#
.DISCLAIMER
Anything I post is my own and not the views of my past/present/future employer.
#>
tchart:
I’ll take it if it’s still available, please.
PMed you.
Behodar:
coffeebaron:
Will this work after the 3G shutdown? 🤣
It doesn't even work before the 3G shutdown! 😁
(I'm assuming it's CDMA).
Yes, CDMA
damn! just got in too late.
Great to see there are so many mobile phone collectors here. I have a collection of ~150 from the pre-smart phone days, keen to put them on display somewhere in the future.
Start a Phone Museum for gen Z and alpha to come take selfies with 😂
we're actually looking for a Nokia NSeries and a Windows Mobile 6.x device (the latter with a keyboard) to run some very old accessibility software for testing purposes any yall got any of that?