Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFree: Uzbekistan transport card (for a collector maybe?)
floydbloke

3528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#319629 15-May-2025 09:31
Send private message

Anyone here (or know some one who is) a collector of transport cards before it goes in the bin.

 

Flick me a message if you want it and I'll put it in the post for you.

 




They told me I'd be no good at poetry because I'm dyslexic.

 

But to date I've made 3 jugs and a vase and they're lovely.

Create new topic
johno1234
2841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3373460 15-May-2025 09:42
Send private message

Preloaded with 100,000 Som?

 

 



floydbloke

3528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3373462 15-May-2025 09:55
Send private message

johno1234:

 

Preloaded with 100,000 Som?

 

 

 

 

I think it's got about UZS2,300 left on it.  

 

(I paid 20,000, I only tagged onto the metro once to go and take my photos and you don't tag off.  I read somewhere that the cost of the card is 16,000 and a single ride costs 1,700.  I didn't check the balance at a machine while I was there and I can't be bothered to install the app 🙂.  )




They told me I'd be no good at poetry because I'm dyslexic.

 

But to date I've made 3 jugs and a vase and they're lovely.

01EG
605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3374322 18-May-2025 14:19
Send private message

offtop: How did you get a visa? was it hard?



floydbloke

3528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3374339 18-May-2025 16:29
Send private message

01EG:

 

offtop: How did you get a visa? was it hard?

 

 

@01EG Didn't need one, 30 day visa-free entry for NZ passports ( applies to Australian and most Europeans as well).




They told me I'd be no good at poetry because I'm dyslexic.

 

But to date I've made 3 jugs and a vase and they're lovely.

floydbloke

3528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3374784 20-May-2025 07:15
Send private message

A new owner for the card has been found, it is thus no longer available.




They told me I'd be no good at poetry because I'm dyslexic.

 

But to date I've made 3 jugs and a vase and they're lovely.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 Review
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright