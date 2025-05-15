floydbloke

Anyone here (or know some one who is) a collector of transport cards before it goes in the bin.
Flick me a message if you want it and I'll put it in the post for you.
They told me I'd be no good at poetry because I'm dyslexic.
But to date I've made 3 jugs and a vase and they're lovely.
johno1234:
Preloaded with 100,000 Som?
I think it's got about UZS2,300 left on it.
(I paid 20,000, I only tagged onto the metro once to go and take my photos and you don't tag off. I read somewhere that the cost of the card is 16,000 and a single ride costs 1,700. I didn't check the balance at a machine while I was there and I can't be bothered to install the app 🙂. )
01EG:
offtop: How did you get a visa? was it hard?
@01EG Didn't need one, 30 day visa-free entry for NZ passports ( applies to Australian and most Europeans as well).
A new owner for the card has been found, it is thus no longer available.
