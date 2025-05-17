Might be too much and not exactly what you wanted, but I have a spare one of these in Chch.

Wiitek 10GBase-T 10G RJ45 to SFP+ Copper Transceiver 30-Meter, Compatible for Cisco SFP-10G-T-S, Ubiquiti, D-Link, Supermicro, Netgear, Mikrotik (Cat 6a/7) : Amazon.com.au: Computers

Unfortunately, I couldn't get it going with Enterprise Unifi switches so I no longer need it. It's the "for CISCO" version.