ForumsOffers and WantedWT: 1GB SPF RJ45 Module, pickup christchurch
leaplae

218 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#319641 17-May-2025 12:40
I'm after 1 or 2 1Gbit SFP (not SFP+) to RJ45 module for a switch. Copper not fiber please!

I would like pickup in Christchurch

Psilan
858 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3373976 17-May-2025 12:44
Might be too much and not exactly what you wanted, but I have a spare one of these in Chch.

 

Wiitek 10GBase-T 10G RJ45 to SFP+ Copper Transceiver 30-Meter, Compatible for Cisco SFP-10G-T-S, Ubiquiti, D-Link, Supermicro, Netgear, Mikrotik (Cat 6a/7) : Amazon.com.au: Computers

 

 

 

Unfortunately, I couldn't get it going with Enterprise Unifi switches so I no longer need it. It's the "for CISCO" version.

 

 

 

 




Voyager referral - https://refer.voyager.nz/68QKJ8XKK



leaplae

218 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3373977 17-May-2025 12:46
Yeah, I have the 10GBit ones but I'm after something a bit less power hungry just to connect up to a 1Gbit access switch.

skewt
750 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3374172 17-May-2025 16:22
GoWireless in Rangiora is usually my goto for this stuff, always been helpful 

 

or FS.com if online 

