I'm after 1 or 2 1Gbit SFP (not SFP+) to RJ45 module for a switch. Copper not fiber please!
I would like pickup in Christchurch
Might be too much and not exactly what you wanted, but I have a spare one of these in Chch.
Wiitek 10GBase-T 10G RJ45 to SFP+ Copper Transceiver 30-Meter, Compatible for Cisco SFP-10G-T-S, Ubiquiti, D-Link, Supermicro, Netgear, Mikrotik (Cat 6a/7) : Amazon.com.au: Computers
Unfortunately, I couldn't get it going with Enterprise Unifi switches so I no longer need it. It's the "for CISCO" version.
Voyager referral - https://refer.voyager.nz/68QKJ8XKK
Yeah, I have the 10GBit ones but I'm after something a bit less power hungry just to connect up to a 1Gbit access switch.
GoWireless in Rangiora is usually my goto for this stuff, always been helpful
or FS.com if online