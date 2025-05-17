Gone walk abouts during house move... looking to find one in Auckland preferably :)
For a DS918+
Cheers
If you have no other luck, PM me and I'll have a look in our retired tech spares pile on Monday. I'd rate your chances at about 40%.
If you are desperate for one this weekend, let me know in the next 2 hours and I can have a look when passing the office this evening.
Awesome thanks mate - can handle no Plex for a few days but if you find something on Monday that would be amazing!
Sorry, we didn't have one suitable.
I've had success with this.
KFD 12V 8.33A AC Adapter Charger... https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0B427SH55?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share