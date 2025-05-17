Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
uluxus

#319642 17-May-2025 12:52
Gone walk abouts during house move... looking to find one in Auckland preferably :)

 

 

 

For a DS918+

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

Dynamic
  #3374170 17-May-2025 16:19
If you have no other luck, PM me and I'll have a look in our retired tech spares pile on Monday.  I'd rate your chances at about 40%.

 

If you are desperate for one this weekend, let me know in the next 2 hours and I can have a look when passing the office this evening.




uluxus

  #3374200 17-May-2025 19:27
Awesome thanks mate - can handle no Plex for a few days but if you find something on Monday that would be amazing!

uluxus

  #3376611 25-May-2025 18:42
Bump



Dynamic
  #3378216 30-May-2025 08:00
Sorry, we didn't have one suitable.




stagnant16
  #3378280 30-May-2025 15:23
uluxus:

 

Gone walk abouts during house move... looking to find one in Auckland preferably :)

 

 

 

For a DS918+

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

 

 

I've had success with this.

 

 

 

KFD 12V 8.33A AC Adapter Charger... https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0B427SH55?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share

 

 

 

 

pknz
  #3380144 3-Jun-2025 12:19
FYI, just had my PSU go pop for a 918+

Reading online, sounds like the knock off ones are prone to go pop sooner rather than later so grabbed a Synology one from MWave Aus ~$200.

