For Sale / Giveaway

Logitech Harmony Elite. Comes with remote, charging dock, hub and two IR extenders. You will need to provide your own Micro USB cables and wall chargers for the charging dock and hub. Most of us have a bunch of these hiding in drawers (are you even a Geek if you don't have box of cables?).No longer required as we've simplified our HT set-up with a soundbar and an ATV so 1 remote is all we need now.

Don't want to ask too much money as these things are getting old now. Logitech have promised to continue to support them but who knows how long that will be for.

So it's $50, but not payable to me (hence the giveaway). $50 donation to the site running costs. @freitasm is the Press Patron link below still the best way for someone to make a one-off donation?

https://geekzone.presspatron.com