Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Logitech Harmony Elite
Senecio

2722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#319647 17-May-2025 15:59
Send private message

For Sale / Giveaway

 

Logitech Harmony Elite. Comes with remote, charging dock, hub and two IR extenders. You will need to provide your own Micro USB cables and wall chargers for the charging dock and hub. Most of us have a bunch of these hiding in drawers (are you even a Geek if you don't have box of cables?).No longer required as we've simplified our HT set-up with a soundbar and an ATV so 1 remote is all we need now.

 

Don't want to ask too much money as these things are getting old now. Logitech have promised to continue to support them but who knows how long that will be for.

 

So it's $50, but not payable to me (hence the giveaway). $50 donation to the site running costs. @freitasm is the Press Patron link below still the best way for someone to make a one-off donation?

 

https://geekzone.presspatron.com

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
33coupe
988 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3374164 17-May-2025 16:03
Send private message

I'd be keen please



Senecio

2722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374168 17-May-2025 16:18
Send private message

33coupe:

 

I'd be keen please

 

 

No problem, I forgot to add that this is available for collection from Titirangi after hours or East Tamaki during office hours. Does this work for you?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79387 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374173 17-May-2025 16:23
Send private message

Thanks for the mention. 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 



maxeon
1279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374180 17-May-2025 17:35
Send private message

Senecio:

 

33coupe:

 

I'd be keen please

 

 

No problem, I forgot to add that this is available for collection from Titirangi after hours or East Tamaki during office hours. Does this work for you?

 

 

 

 

If it's still available. I am keen and can do pick up from east Tamaki 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 