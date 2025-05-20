Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: USB Coral TPU
cddt

1586 posts

Uber Geek


#319665 20-May-2025 08:58
If anyone has one of these lying around unused, let me know! 




phrozenpenguin
842 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3375131 20-May-2025 23:30
DM'd, I have one.



Ge0rge
2067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375132 21-May-2025 00:10
I too would be keen to buy one, if there is another going unused. 

Tinkerisk
4246 posts

Uber Geek


  #3375135 21-May-2025 02:03
Coral TPU USB Accelerator and TPU M.2 Accelerator B+M key, sorry both in use and too far away. One for dev and one for frigate. 😉 




cddt

1586 posts

Uber Geek


  #3381894 9-Jun-2025 07:37
Thanks to @phrozenpenguin for sorting me out. 




