RogerMellie:

Looking to get one or two more Deco mesh routers, starting with at least the X20 models which Vodafone/OneNZ used to (still?) dish out with their 'SuperWifi' promo.
Please let me know if you have any of these that you'd like to sell.
Not the help you may be after, but I have been able to pick them up cheap on Trade Me. I now have five working great (no router required is so good). Some people do post on Trade Me expecting the full amount, but they do pop up cheap. I can see one under $100 now and 2 for $250. Both are a bit high but less than retail. PB Tech do sell them as well, but at full price :(
I have these laying around
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9663/TP-Link-Deco-X60-V32-AX5400-Dual-Band-WiFi-6-Whole?srsltid=AfmBOopo7G1B2yD8xBZEHu56G7TDS_aHOEXH-vK0b1ypz-9esMMLieNr
mesh wifi not a router.
I note from the specs further down in the PBTech blurb that it lists Router Mode and Access Point Mode, so like my X50 set, you should be able to configure one of them as the router and the other two as Mesh AP's.
How much are you asking for the set?
TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 Whole-Home Mesh System (3 Pack)
Thats where I bought it from, just confirmed I had the model right.
$400 with free shipping in NZ
And on that bombshell, I'd just like to say that my budget is way under $400 if there is anyone else with some Deco mesh routers.
Thanks
X10s are way cheaper than that new and perfectly serviceable https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=tp-link+x10&search_type=
So are x20's https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=tp-link+x20&search_type=
Correct, but I am specifically after 2nd hand units.