ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Tp-Link Deco X line of wifi routers
RogerMellie

323 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319682 21-May-2025 16:43
Looking to get one or two more Deco mesh routers, starting with at least the X20 models which Vodafone/OneNZ used to (still?) dish out with their 'SuperWifi' promo.

 

Please let me know if you have any of these that you'd like to sell.

 

 

Quinny
891 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3375566 22-May-2025 09:46
Not the help you may be after, but I have been able to pick them up cheap on Trade Me. I now have five working great (no router required is so good). Some people do post on Trade Me expecting the full amount, but they do pop up cheap. I can see one under $100 now and 2 for $250. Both are a bit high but less than retail. PB Tech do sell them as well, but at full price :(



reven
3745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3375572 22-May-2025 11:09
I have these laying around

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9663/TP-Link-Deco-X60-V32-AX5400-Dual-Band-WiFi-6-Whole?srsltid=AfmBOopo7G1B2yD8xBZEHu56G7TDS_aHOEXH-vK0b1ypz-9esMMLieNr

mesh wifi not a router.   

fritzman
366 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3375575 22-May-2025 11:32
I note from the specs further down in the PBTech blurb that it lists Router Mode and Access Point Mode, so like my X50 set, you should be able to configure one of them as the router and the other two as Mesh AP's.

 

How much are you asking for the set?




reven
3745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3375578 22-May-2025 11:40
TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 Whole-Home Mesh System (3 Pack)

 

 

 

Thats where I bought it from, just confirmed I had the model right.

 

$400 with free shipping in NZ

 

 

RogerMellie

323 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3375806 22-May-2025 23:43
And on that bombshell, I'd just like to say that my budget is way under $400 if there is anyone else with some Deco mesh routers.

 

Thanks

noroad
963 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3375886 23-May-2025 09:20
X10s are way cheaper than that new and perfectly serviceable https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=tp-link+x10&search_type=

noroad
963 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3375887 23-May-2025 09:21
X10s are way cheaper than that new and perfectly serviceable https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=tp-link+x10&search_type=

 

 

So are x20's https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=tp-link+x20&search_type=

 
 
 
 

RogerMellie

323 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3375900 23-May-2025 10:30
Correct, but I am specifically after 2nd hand units.

