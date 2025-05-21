Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTS (quick): APC UPS - Back-UPS 850 (cheap?)
neon

97 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#319683 21-May-2025 16:59
Hey all, 

 

 

 

I have a APC UPS (Back-UPS 850) with UK plugs. It's hardly been used at all, been in box most of it's life. But the usb connectivity isn't working it seems (maybe easy fix?). Anyway, the whole usp part works perfectly. 

 

 

 

I'm moving my house into storage in few days, and I want to try get rid of all battery type of things from being moved to storage. Can sell this for someone for like $20 (these are probably 10x that I would assume) if they are willing to pickup in the next couple of days. I really just want to get rid of it. If no interest here, may just have to throw it away :(

 

 

 

Pickup Birkenhead Auckland. 

neon

97 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3376274 23-May-2025 23:28
Sold

