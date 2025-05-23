✨
Samsung
|
AliExpress
|
Wise
|
Sharesies
|
Hatch
|
GoodSync
|
Backblaze backup
|
Free white papers
Home
Forums
News
Reviews
Live
Search
Contact
Welcome
Guest
.
You haven't
logged in
yet. If you don't have an account you can
register now
.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our
ID Verification
Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
Wtb: Shelly Dimmer 2 modules
joshharwood
42
posts
Geek
ID Verified
#
319705
23-May-2025 19:01
Does anyone have any Shelly Dimmer 2 modules to sell? Looking for a few, thanks
News and reviews »
Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01
LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35
Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29
Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22
Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11
Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00
Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55
New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00
Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18
Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08
Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03
Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56
D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49
Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44
JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41
Geekzone Live »
Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with
Geekzone Live
now.
Updates »
Are you subscribed to our
RSS feed
? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.
RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page
Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright