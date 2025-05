I got one of those 6l min fridges from Mighty ape for $97

upon arrival it didn't work

Mighty ape gave me a full refund and to dispose of fridge

I since found out that you can change the power supply to get it to work (electrician hands preferable)

Anyone want to try it Most likely not worth freighting as I imagine it would be $15 -$20

But anyone close to Whanganaui can pick up all free