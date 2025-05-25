Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone got one or two of these they want to trade? I have some Aqara motion sensors and various other z-wave and Shelly odds and sods so sure we can sort something out.

 

Based in Beach Haven, Auckland.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

Funnily enough, I did have some that I had not installed until earlier today when I finally got around to installing them.

 

They're the tuya ones from the choice deals on aliex. I have had 1 week shipping on things from there on the last few orders so if you order now you might be installing them next weekend.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Potentially! I've got a aqara window/door sensor model MCCGQ11LM floating around. What do you have handy/

Thanks, but I've now ordered four of the Tuya ones and they've already been shipped.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

