Anyone got one or two of these they want to trade? I have some Aqara motion sensors and various other z-wave and Shelly odds and sods so sure we can sort something out.
Based in Beach Haven, Auckland.
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.
Funnily enough, I did have some that I had not installed until earlier today when I finally got around to installing them.
They're the tuya ones from the choice deals on aliex. I have had 1 week shipping on things from there on the last few orders so if you order now you might be installing them next weekend.
Potentially! I've got a aqara window/door sensor model MCCGQ11LM floating around. What do you have handy/
Thanks, but I've now ordered four of the Tuya ones and they've already been shipped.
