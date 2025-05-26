I've obtained an old Logitech joystick, but didn't come with the USB adaptor that they did from new.
Does anyone have one by any chance ? :)
TIA
I've obtained an old Logitech joystick, but didn't come with the USB adaptor that they did from new.
Does anyone have one by any chance ? :)
TIA
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________