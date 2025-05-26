I have available for pickup in Auckland 3 Series 3 Tivos ( and remotes )
They have been chipped and upgraded and are free to a good home
What does "chipped" mean? Can it be used a a freeview box?
Chipped means is has had the chip changed so it can access the unofficial guide to still keep running.
Yes it can do freeview terrestrial but I only one suggest you getting one if your happy running the odd
script commands to setup the software