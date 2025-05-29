Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: iPad 7 32gbs x5 -- SOLD

xyf

xyf

298 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319752 29-May-2025 09:01
I have 5x iPad 7 32gbs Space grey $135 plus postage

 

Used for a business purpose like normal, kept in case so good condition

 

NO CABLES OR CHARGER

 

Happy to combine postage

 

 

 

Might have a few more of these over the next 2 months too

konfusd
212 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3377913 29-May-2025 09:08
I assume it’s not $135 for the lot 😜

 

I’ll take two please!

 
 
 
 

CYaBro
4538 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3377916 29-May-2025 09:17
I'll take one if still available. PM incoming.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

dacraka
764 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3377917 29-May-2025 09:18
I’ll take one please. Thanks!



lachlanw
155 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3377918 29-May-2025 09:24
Pm sent for one 

xyf

xyf

298 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3377969 29-May-2025 09:45
PMs came thru quick, ill reply to those that got in first. otherwise they are all gone but will have some more at some point

mdf

mdf
3493 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3377970 29-May-2025 09:59
Zut. Too late. Watching for next time.

