I have 5x iPad 7 32gbs Space grey $135 plus postage
Used for a business purpose like normal, kept in case so good condition
NO CABLES OR CHARGER
Happy to combine postage
Might have a few more of these over the next 2 months too
I assume it’s not $135 for the lot 😜
I’ll take two please!
I'll take one if still available. PM incoming.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
I’ll take one please. Thanks!
Pm sent for one
PMs came thru quick, ill reply to those that got in first. otherwise they are all gone but will have some more at some point