Hi, I have two HP servers to pass along. I think both are working fine, but I haven't tested them.

Neither server comes with any hard drives.

Pickup only, Hillcrest, North Shore.

Server 1

HP DL380 Gen 9

2x E5 2643v3 processors

128GB RAM

2x 800W PSU

Has a mix of 8 empty drive caddys

Server 2:

HP DL380p Gen8

2x E5-2667 processors

128GB RAM

NO Drive caddys, but does have all the blanking plates

2x 750W PSU