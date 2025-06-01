Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB - Unifi switch 16 or 24 or 48
iydklsqa

#319774 1-Jun-2025 09:51
I'm looking to add another unifi switch to my collection. 

 

looking for a 16 / 24 /48 port switch

 

Preferecnce would be 24 non POE, but am open to suggestions. 

 

 

konfusd
  #3379607 1-Jun-2025 10:12
Where are you based? I have a USW-24 that I could part with, Lower Hutt here.

 
 
 
 

benmurphy66
  #3379612 1-Jun-2025 10:25
Really isn't exactly what you are after but thought I would post in case of interest. I have a EdgeSwitch ES-24-250W (POE) that I'm no longer using and looking to move on. 

iydklsqa

  #3379635 1-Jun-2025 11:04
I'm based in Wellington, but happy to pay for shipping too.



iydklsqa

  #3379636 1-Jun-2025 11:05
konfusd:

 

Where are you based? I have a USW-24 that I could part with, Lower Hutt here.

 

 

 

 

I'll PM you

