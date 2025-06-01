I'm looking to add another unifi switch to my collection.
looking for a 16 / 24 /48 port switch
Preferecnce would be 24 non POE, but am open to suggestions.
Where are you based? I have a USW-24 that I could part with, Lower Hutt here.
Really isn't exactly what you are after but thought I would post in case of interest. I have a EdgeSwitch ES-24-250W (POE) that I'm no longer using and looking to move on.
I'm based in Wellington, but happy to pay for shipping too.
I'll PM you