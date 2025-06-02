24 port Gigabit Ethernet router/switch with four 10Gbps SFP+ ports in 1U rackmount case, Dual Boot and PoE output, 500W

CRS328-24P-4S+RM is a 28 independent port switch, it has 24 Gigabit Ethernet ports, which offer different power output options: Passive PoE, low voltage PoE, 802.3af/at (Type 1 “PoE” / Type 2 “PoE+”) with auto-sensing. PoE-Out is passed over mode B pins (4,5+)(7,8-). The four SFP+ ports provide up to 10 Gbps connectivity options via either optical fiber or Ethernet modules (not included).

CRS328-24P-4S+RM comes in a 1U rackmount case with 100-240 V AC 500 W power supply built-in. The device consumes up to 44 W leaving guaranteed 450 W (3x150 W per every 8 Ethernet ports) to power your PoE devices. Each port can provide up to 30 W of power with any power output option you choose.

More info: https://mikrotik.com/product/crs328_24p_4s_rm

Good condition, fully working and functional, factory reset.

$650 and it's yours! Will give it a few days here on GZ before listing on TM.

Pickup in Timaru or courier at cost.